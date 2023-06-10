Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati

Bharatiya Janata National Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday visited and offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 15:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata National Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday visited and offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. Notably, this will be the first big show of Nadda in Southern states after BJP lost in the Karnataka Assembly elections. His visit is considered very important in terms of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the Election Commission of India, Congress registered an emphatic win in the Karnataka Assembly polls winning 135 seats. The BJP which was in power was reduced to 66 seats and JD(S) won 19 seats. During his one-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, he will also meet party leaders and workers in the state to give important guidelines on preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and will also address a huge public meeting in Tirupati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

