J'khand State Coordination Committee advises govt to implement domicile, employment policies

Jharkhand State Coordination Committee (JSCC) on Saturday advised the state government to review the domicile and employment policies and implement those at the earliest.

The panel, headed by JMM supremo Shibu Soren, was formed in June last year for better coordination among alliance partners Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and RJD and to advise the government on developmental issues. It's first meeting was held at Soren's residence during the day.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, JMM leader and JSCC member Vinod Kumar Pandey said the government had brought the new recruitment policy last year to ensure jobs to locals but it was quashed by the High Court after some BJP workers challenged it.

''Similarly, the domicile policy was returned by the Raj Bhavan without approval. The government wants to work, keeping public sentiment in mind but the BJP is creating hurdles on the path,'' Pandey said.

The committee requested the government to review the policies again and do rectification, if necessary, before implementing those in the interest of the people.

Besides Soren, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey and RJD leader and Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta were also present in the meeting.

The committee also advised the government to set up a high-level panel, which will meet President Droupadi Murmu seeking her help for securing the Centre's nod for Sarna religious code.

The committee urged the state government to strictly implement 75 per cent reservation for local youths in private jobs.

Thakur said it was decided that a committee be formed to visit industrial units to check if the reservation was being implemented.

He said that from now on, the committee will meet every month.

