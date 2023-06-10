Role of nurses as crucial as that of doctors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said nurses and paramedic staff's role is as important as that of doctors in providing proper medical care to the patients.

Handing over appointment letters to newly selected 1,442 staff nurses at an event here, Adityanath said, “This is a crucial area. You will all agree that a strong medical system is important for good health, just as a strong educational system is for any civilised society.” Stressing the importance of nursing and paramedic staff, he said, “Through their care and assistance to patients, the nursing staff can significantly contribute to the achievement of the goal of recovery and wellness.” The programmes that the government runs without discrimination are what have led to changes in the state over the past six years, he said.

''In 2017, the state had a total of 12 medical colleges. Between 2017 and 2022, more medical colleges have either already been built, or will be built in 63 districts of the state,” Adityanath said in an official statement.

Asserting that the goal of 'one district, one medical college' will soon be realised, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership, medical colleges will soon be available in every district of the state. “Where it is not possible, we recommended that medical colleges be built there using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model because they are the best medium for specialised medicine.” While distributing the appointment letters, he drew a comparison with the previous governments and claimed, “When we came to power in 2017, the unemployment rate was around 19 per cent. Today, it has come down to around 3-5 per cent.” The chief minister noted that in the last six years, 6 lakh government jobs were provided in the state. “We have decided that every year one lakh government jobs and 12-15 lakh jobs in the private sector will be made available to the youths of the state,” he said.

Adityanath urged the newly selected nurses to discharge their duties with full dedication and commitment. Stressing that their care and behaviour with patients play a big role in the recuperation of patients, he said, ''It helps to complete half of the patient's treatment. You have to deal with the patient like a psychologist.” In an apparent dig at the previous governments, Adityanath said, “I am very happy to see that after 16–17 years, the recruitment process is done in RML Institute. People had forgotten that RML Institute is also in Uttar Pradesh.''

