PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 14:17 IST
Now victims should be ready to record assault: Sibal's dig over police probe into wrestlers' charges
Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a dig over the Delhi Police reportedly asking two women wrestlers to provide photos, audio and video evidence for their sexual harassment allegations against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying now victims should be ready to click on camera and have someone to record the assault they face.

The swipe by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, came over a media report which claimed that two women wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Singh of sexual harassment, have been asked by the Delhi Police to provide photos, audio and video as evidence for their allegations.

In a tweet, Sibal said, ''Brij Bhushan investigation: Police wants video, audio, call recordings, WhatsApp chats as proof. Now victims should be ready to click on the camera and have someone ready to record the assault.'' ''For that the assaults will have to take place after notice to victims!'' he added.

The government had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge-sheet will be filed against the outgoing WFI chief by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station. Some of the complainants have also alleged that Singh made advances to seek ''sexual favours'', promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

