Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman invites UP CM to visit Himalayan shrines
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow and invited him to visit the Himalayan shrines, a statement said.
Ajay also sought the CM's cooperation in protecting the committee's properties at Aminabad in Lucknow and Fatehpur, the BKTC said in the statement.
The BKTC chairman also briefed Adityanath about the reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath during the meeting which took place on Saturday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP: 2 killed after car hits motorcycle on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway
Youth detained for flying 'suspicious' drone in Lucknow
UP Roadways to run electric buses on selected routes in Lucknow, Ghaziabad as pilot project
Himachal Pradesh CM dedicates development projects worth Rs 43.34 crore in Fatehpur
Road accident in Lucknow leaves four dead