BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 20:55 IST
The BJP on Sunday launched ''selfie with palace of corruption'' campaign here to target the AAP over the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ''#SelfieWithCorruptionKaRajmahal'' campaign comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kejriwal, have been targeting the Modi government over its ordinance denying the Delhi government control over services matters.

The BJP has been alleging irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of the Delhi chief minister at a cost of Rs 52 crore, calling it a ''Raj Mahal''.

During the campaign, party leaders and workers will click selfies with a model of the renovated official residence of the chief minister to corner the AAP.

The campaign launch at Connaught Place was attended by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Bidhuri, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans, among others.

Sachdeva said the campaign ''selfie with palace of corruption'' will ''expose'' the reality of Kejriwal in front of the people of Delhi.

''Kejriwal has done corruption by spending Rs 52 crore of hard-earned public money on his bungalow,'' he charged.

The 'selfie with Rajmahal' campaign will be carried out in all the assembly constituencies of Delhi, the BJP leader said.

