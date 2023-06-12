Montenegro's Europe Now Movement leads in snap election with 25.5% of votes - projection

Montenegro's Europe Now Movement (PES) won 25.5% of votes in a snap election on Sunday, the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster said on the basis of a projection of results from a sample of polling stations.

The pro-European Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), came in second with 23.4% of support, CEMI said on the basis of a 55.5% of ballots counted in a representative sample of 400 polling stations across the country.

