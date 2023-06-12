Left Menu

"Modi govt increased fertilizer subsidy for farmer 5 times": Prakash Javdekar

Addressing a press conference, Javdekar said, "After 30 years, a government was formed with full majority. People trusted PM Modi and voted for him not once but twice. Modi government will again be formed with an absolute majority".

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:42 IST
"Modi govt increased fertilizer subsidy for farmer 5 times": Prakash Javdekar
BJP leader Prakash Javdekar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Prakash Javdekar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is working for the farmers and has increased fertilizer subsidy by five times during its tenure. Addressing a press conference, Javdekar said, "After 30 years, a government was formed with full majority. People trusted PM Modi and voted for him not once but twice. Modi government will again be formed with an absolute majority".

"PM Modi did politics of development and didn't discriminate with the states. The government's motive is country first," he added. He stated that the fertilizer subsidy has been increased 5 times so that the farmers are not affected by the price rise in the international market.

"The Modi government has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for agricultural infrastructure. Under UPA, the agriculture budget was only Rs 21,000 crore, but now the BJP government has increased the agriculture budget to Rs 1,25,000 crore. The agricultural credit has now increased to Rs 20 lakh crore and 13 crore farmers in the country have received soil health cards," he said. The former minister said that there are 30 lakh farmers from Karimnagar among the beneficiaries of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"The compensation of Rs 1,33,000 crores has been paid to the farmers under the crop insurance scheme. Rs 2,60,000 crores have been benefited to 11 crore farmers under Kisan Samman fund, and 30 lakh farmers are from Telangana among the beneficiaries," the BJP leader further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023