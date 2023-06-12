Left Menu

MLA Budh Ram appointed as working president of Punjab unit of AAP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:21 IST
MLA Budh Ram appointed as working president of Punjab unit of AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced that two-time MLA Budh Ram has been appointed as the state working president of its Punjab unit.

Budh Ram is a legislator from Budhlada assembly constituency.

Besides, six other office bearers, including four state vice-presidents of the state unit, were announced.

Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi, Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Muktsar legislator Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond are those appointed as state vice presidents.

Party leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan has been appointed as state general secretary, while Dharamkot legislator Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos has been appointed as the state president of the party's youth wing.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new office bearers.

