PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:36 IST
MP: Ahead of Jabalpur rally, Priyanka offers prayers to Narmada river
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday offered prayers to Narmada River, considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, after arriving in Jabalpur where she will kickstart her party's campaign for the year-end Assembly polls with a rally.

Jabalpur, also known as Sanskardhrani, is the cultural capital of the state and has been adorned with cut outs of mace-carrying Hanuman ahead of the visit.

Gandhi performed puja along the banks of the Narmada at Gwarighat accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, party general secretary in-charge of the state JP Agrawal and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.

Gandhi, who was presented with an idol of Lord Ganesh by local MLA Tarun Bhanot, andother leaders pledged to keep the Narmada clean.

