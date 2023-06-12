WB Panchayat Polls: Ahead of Opposition meet, TMC MP equates Cong-Left with BJP, alleges conspiracy behind violence in Murshidabad

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Monday alleged that Congress, Left and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are behind the violence in Murshidabad. "Congress, Left and BJP are behind the violence in Murshidabad panchayat elections. For the last several elections, all three parties together want to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the elections, but Mamata Banerjee is winning the elections with more seats in every election," the TMC MP said.

Meanwhile, she further alleged that Left Party and the Congress Party are behind the electoral success of the BJP in Bengal Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "The situation outside Bengal is different but in Bengal, the Congress party, the Left and the Bharatiya Janata Party together want to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the elections," she alleged.

The statement of Sen before the meeting of the opposition parties is important in many ways and is expected to raise many political rifts. Significantly, on June 23, a meeting of opposition parties is to be held in Patna for opposition unity, with the aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, ahead of the Panchayat elections, the state witnessed violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad in which people were seen pelting stones. During the filing of nomination papers, there has been a fierce clash between the workers of Congress and its allies CPM and TMC.

This comes after a congress worker was killed during the campaigns. After the incident, the West Bengal leader of the Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari said that there is a jungle raj in Bengal and demanded the deployment of central forces for free and fair panchayat elections in the state.

He also for the elections to be conducted under the supervision of the court. The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as the polls will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)