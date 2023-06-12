AI a disruption but don't overreact to fear narrative on potential human job loss:Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said one should not ''overreact'' to the narrative of fear about the potential job loss due to generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), which he acknowledged as a disruption.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third G20 Digital Economy Working Group Meeting here in Maharashtra.

''We should not overact to this fear narrative of (losing) jobs. Let's wait and see. AI is certainly a disruption,'' the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said.

''I had said in my speech today and the Government of India had repeatedly stated, our Prime Minister had stated that the partnership of countries in one future alliance around Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is harnessing the good of technology,'' he told PTI while responding to a query on AI dominating the tech world and the possibility of taking away human jobs as well as how the government's plan to regulate AI.

The partnership of countries also deals with the issues of harm, criminality, and cybersecurity. ''The model of partnership is not only good for innovation but also to address the issues of global regulation,'' he said.

When asked about how India's digital success story will help global south countries, the minister said India is a clear case study of how in the last nine years, the political leadership and the Prime Minister have used technology to transform governance and human lives. ''This has been studied by, observed by almost every country that for many years we had to stay away from digitalisation benefits because of cost and other barriers. PM Modi during the G20 presidency has made it clear that India's STACK, India's overall digital capabilities will be made available to any country interested in advancing its own digitization.

''We will do it in a manner which is an open source platform with no ownership and we will create a framework or partnership for today's DPI and the future of DPI under one future alliance,'' he said.

He added that this is a very powerful empowerment move by India and the prime minister for benefitting many countries which cannot afford it and had to stay out of digitization benefits for several years.

