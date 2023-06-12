"Polarization doesn't work in Andhra Pradesh," YSRCP MP hits back at Amit Shah

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy on Monday shot back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations of corruption and said that sadly for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), polarization does not work in the state. Reacting to Shah's allegations, Reddy took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "BJP in AP is finding it difficult to campaign. Wherever they go, people are asking about the status of Special Category Status, privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, South Coast Railway Zone and AP Reorganisation Act promises. Sadly for BJP, polarization does not work in AP."

This comes a day after Shah hit out hard against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government alleging that the money sent by the Centre to the state was "looted" by the cadre of YSRCP. Amit Shah was in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to address a meeting to mark the completion of the nine years of the BJP-led-Central government under PM Modi.

"PM Modi has initiated the construction of a grand Vizag railway station at a cost of Rs 450 crores. The operation of Kurnool airport has also started. We want that in 2024, Modi Ji should become Prime minister again with the support of more than 20 BJP MPs from Andhra Pradesh," Shah said on Sunday. "In the last five years, PM Modi had sent 5 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh. But did the state got developed? Where did that money go? It went to the corrupt cadre of CM Jagan," the senior BJP leader added on Sunday.

Shah further alleged that the state has become a "den of anti-social elements" under the YSRCP rule. "This Vizag has become a den of anti-social elements under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The people from the ruling party are involved in many anti-social activities. The ruling party is involved in all kinds of scams, be it land scam, mining scam and even supply of illegal pharmaceutical drugs," he said on Sunday. (ANI)

