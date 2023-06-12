Left Menu

Smartphone misuse, drug addiction emerging threats to J-K youth: Farooq Abdullah

The NC president said for years now, Kashmir is witnessing a new epidemic -- drug addiction -- which has spurred deep concern in Kashmiri society.He also expressed concern over the problematic use of smartphones in youth, saying the amount of time children and teens spend using on these devices has become an issue of growing concern.

Srinagar, Jun (12) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said smartphone misuse and drug addiction are emerging as a big threat to the youth. He also said the youth in J and K are fighting insecurity, unemployment and democratic disenfranchisement all at the same time.

''Drug abuse in J-K is becoming a rampant phenomenon. It should be a point of concern for all of us. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. It goes without saying that the menace is an awful manifestation of widespread unemployment prevailing across J-K,'' the Lok Sabha MP said addressing people at Magam in Budgam district. It is time for the government to change the discourse about the drug addiction issue and start to view it as a disease rather than a law and order issue, he said. The NC president said for years now, Kashmir is witnessing a new epidemic -- drug addiction -- which has spurred deep concern in Kashmiri society.

He also expressed concern over the problematic use of smartphones in youth, saying the amount of time children and teens spend using on these devices has become an issue of growing concern.

