Zelenskiy sees 'movement' despite fierce battles, rain

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 01:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that despite rain and fierce fighting, his forces were making progress on the battlefield and inflicting necessary losses.

"The battles are fierce, but we have movement and that is crucial," he said in his nightly video address. "The enemy's losses are exactly what we need," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

