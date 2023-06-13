Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Body recovered from rubble of Philadelphia I-95 highway collapse

Human remains were recovered on Monday from a fallen overpass on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia as crews removed concrete debris from the site of a fiery weekend highway collapse that closed a stretch of one of the busiest traffic corridors along the U.S. East Coast. The section of I-95 was shut down in both directions after a tanker truck hauling gasoline caught fire on Sunday, causing the concrete to buckle and collapse. Authorities have not said precisely how the fuel was ignited.

Judge in Trump criminal hush-money case can stay, NY ethics panel signals

A New York judicial ethics committee signaled that the state judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump over hush money payments to a porn star will not need to recuse himself as Trump has requested. The one-page opinion released on Saturday by New York's Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics does not identify anyone by name, but mirrors the case against Trump brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and overseen by Justice Juan Merchan of the state court there.

US Senate leaders unveil $107 billion aviation policy bill

Leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee on Monday introduced a bipartisan aviation policy bill that would boost runway safety, track high-altitude balloons and prohibit airlines from charging fees for families to sit together. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, top Republican Ted Cruz and the aviation subcommittee leaders -- Senators Tammy Duckworth and Jerry Moran -- proposed a $107 billion five-year Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization bill. The committee will take up the bill on Thursday, while a House panel will consider its version on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trump arrives in Florida to face charges, maintains lead in poll

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday to face federal criminal charges, while a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found a vast majority of his fellow Republicans believe the case to be politically motivated. Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, is scheduled to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) for an initial appearance in the case.

Who is 'Trump Attorney 1'? Lawyer Evan Corcoran's key role in indictment

Evan Corcoran, a lawyer hired by Donald Trump to fend off a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive documents, is now a central figure in the U.S. Justice Department's criminal case against the former president. The shift from lawyer to potential witness in the case is a sharp turn for Corcoran. The former Republican congressman's son is described by former colleagues as soft-spoken and diligent, known for his steady presence in the courtroom and an affinity for fly fishing.

First woman to serve as New York City's top cop announces surprise resignation

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to lead the nation's largest police department, on Monday said she is resigning after serving 18 months in the post. She gave no reason for stepping down.

U.S. suspends asylum appointments in Texas border city after extortion reports

U.S. asylum appointments at a dangerous Texas-Mexico border crossing can no longer be scheduled via an online app following reports that migrants face extortion in Mexico. Advocates for migrants in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo, just across the border from Laredo, were informed of the suspension by a U.S. consular official, a June 2 message reviewed by Reuters showed. No reason for the change was stated.

Biden postpones NATO leader meeting after root canal treatment

U.S. President Joe Biden postponed a meeting with the head of NATO and skipped his other public events on Monday to undergo his second root canal procedure in as many days, the White House said. "The president is doing just fine and he will be certainly working in the residence this afternoon," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said following the treatment at the White House.

Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge

The Biden administration on Monday finalized a deal to preserve the federal mandate requiring U.S. health insurers to cover preventive care like cancer screenings and HIV-preventing medication at no extra cost to patients while a legal challenge continues. The agreement, first disclosed on Friday and now finalized in a filing in the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, leaves the mandate in place nationwide while the administration appeals a court order striking it down.

Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his elementary school teacher pleaded guilty on Monday to federal gun charges in a deal with prosecutors, according to court documents and her lawyer. Deja Taylor, whose son shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in January, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a user of marijuana while in possession of a firearm. While many states have legalized marijuana, it remains illegal under federal law.

