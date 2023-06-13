Left Menu

Amit Shah announces disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 15:03 IST
Amit Shah announces disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore. Shah chaired a meeting with the disaster management departments of States and Union Territories at Vigyan Bhawan

"A total of Rs 5,000 crore project to expand and modernize fire services in states, Rs 2,500 crore project for the seven most populous metros - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune - to reduce the risk of urban flooding, and Rs 825 crore National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme in 17 states and union territories for landslide mitigation," said the Home Minister. After the meeting of Disaster Management ministers of States and UTs, Shah said that in the last nine years, the central government has achieved a lot in this area.

"In the last nine years, the Central Govt and States have achieved a lot in this area. Nobody can deny it. But we can't stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency and intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning...," said Amit Shah. "The States where nuclear power stations are being set up has been given a strict protocol to be followed in the case of any emergency situation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023