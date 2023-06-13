CPI MP writes to Pralhad Joshi, expresses concern over safety of mining workers in country

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and expressed deep concern over the recent tragic incident that occurred in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where an illegal coal mine collapse claimed the lives of at least three individuals, with the number of trapped individuals still unknown. Binoy Viswam in a letter to Union Minister said, "I am writing to bring your immediate attention to the recent tragic incident that occurred in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where an illegal coal mine collapse claimed the lives of at least three individuals, with the number of trapped individuals still unknown. The incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the safety concerns of mining workers in our country."

"The mining sector plays a significant role in India's economy, providing valuable resources and employment opportunities. However, it is distressing to note that incidents such as the one in Dhanbad continue to occur, endangering the lives of our fellow citizens. The safety and well-being of our mining workers should be our topmost priority, and it is imperative that immediate action is taken to prevent further loss of life" he added CPI MP Viswam further said that Strict measures must be taken to crack down on individuals and entities involved in illegal mining operations. Enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and prompt action against those engaging in such activities are essential to deter future occurrences.

"It is crucial to address the underlying reasons that drive people to engage in illegal mining. Many local villagers resort to such activities due to the lack of alternative livelihood options and economic opportunities. Henceforth, focus needs to be made on initiatives that promote sustainable development, create employment opportunities, and improve the overall socio-economic conditions in mining areas" he added. CPI Upper House MP from Kerala further urged Minister to launch a thorough investigation into the incident at the illegal coal mine in Dhanbad.

"I further request that a comprehensive compensation and welfare scheme for the families affected by mining accidents, including healthcare support and rehabilitation immediately," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)