Left Menu

CPI MP writes to Pralhad Joshi, expresses concern over safety of mining workers in country

Binoy Viswam in a letter to Union Minister said, "I am writing to bring your immediate attention to the recent tragic incident that occurred in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where an illegal coal mine collapse claimed the lives of at least three individuals, with the number of trapped individuals still unknown. The incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the safety concerns of mining workers in our country."

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:54 IST
CPI MP writes to Pralhad Joshi, expresses concern over safety of mining workers in country
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and expressed deep concern over the recent tragic incident that occurred in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where an illegal coal mine collapse claimed the lives of at least three individuals, with the number of trapped individuals still unknown. Binoy Viswam in a letter to Union Minister said, "I am writing to bring your immediate attention to the recent tragic incident that occurred in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where an illegal coal mine collapse claimed the lives of at least three individuals, with the number of trapped individuals still unknown. The incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the safety concerns of mining workers in our country."

"The mining sector plays a significant role in India's economy, providing valuable resources and employment opportunities. However, it is distressing to note that incidents such as the one in Dhanbad continue to occur, endangering the lives of our fellow citizens. The safety and well-being of our mining workers should be our topmost priority, and it is imperative that immediate action is taken to prevent further loss of life" he added CPI MP Viswam further said that Strict measures must be taken to crack down on individuals and entities involved in illegal mining operations. Enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and prompt action against those engaging in such activities are essential to deter future occurrences.

"It is crucial to address the underlying reasons that drive people to engage in illegal mining. Many local villagers resort to such activities due to the lack of alternative livelihood options and economic opportunities. Henceforth, focus needs to be made on initiatives that promote sustainable development, create employment opportunities, and improve the overall socio-economic conditions in mining areas" he added. CPI Upper House MP from Kerala further urged Minister to launch a thorough investigation into the incident at the illegal coal mine in Dhanbad.

"I further request that a comprehensive compensation and welfare scheme for the families affected by mining accidents, including healthcare support and rehabilitation immediately," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023