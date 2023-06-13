Shinde-led Sena to hold foundation day rally on June 19

Left Menu

The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde will hold a rally to mark the partys foundation day at Nesco Ground in suburban Goregaon on June 19, it said on Tuesday.It will be the partys first foundation rally after Shinde split the Sena in June 2022 and went on to become Maharashtra Chief Minister. We will hold the foundation day rally at Nesco Ground on June 19, party MP Gajanan Kirtikar said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:50 IST
The Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde will hold a rally to mark the party's foundation day at Nesco Ground in suburban Goregaon on June 19, it said on Tuesday.

It will be the party's first foundation rally after Shinde split the Sena in June 2022 and went on to become Maharashtra Chief Minister. ''We will hold the foundation day rally at Nesco Ground on June 19,'' party MP Gajanan Kirtikar said. This will also be the first foudation day rally where the party is being led by someone who does not belong to the family of late Bal Thackeray, the Sena founder.

Thackeray, a cartoonist-turned-politician who championed the cause of sons of the soil, founded the party in 1966. In June 2022, Shinde along with 39 MLAs and 11 MPs revolted against then Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Election Commission of India subsequently alloted the party name and symbol to Shinde's camp.

