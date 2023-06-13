Amit Shah to address mega public rally in Jammu on June 23: J&K BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a grand public rally here on June 23, the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, BJP's Jammu and Kashmit unit chief Ravinder Raina said.

The BJP observes June 23 as Mukherjee's 'Balidan Diwas'.

''Mega public rallies are being organised at each parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. In the Jammu parliamentary constituency, a mega public rally will be organised in Jammu city on June 23, which will be addressed by Shah,'' Raina said.

Leaders and activists of the party have to devote more time to mobilise the public to attend the rallies, including the one by to Amit Shah, said Raina addressing a Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan programme being held to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

J&K BJP's general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul said Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan has witnessed massive response from the public and has been a boost for the morale of party workers at the grassroots.

People in large numbers should reach the rally venue, Koul added.

