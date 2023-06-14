Iranian president arrives in Nicaragua amid regional tour
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday, according to state media, marking his second stop on a three-nation Latin American tour.
Raisi first visited Venezuela and is set to also travel to Cuba after he concludes his trip to Nicaragua.
