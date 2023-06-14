Left Menu

QUOTES-Reactions to Donald Trump's arrest, arraignment in classified documents case

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 06:17 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in Miami federal court on Tuesday to criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. Following are some comments in reaction to the news:

*Former President Donald Trump on Truth Social "Thank you Miami. Such a warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country!"

*Former Vice President Mike Pence in the Wall Street Journal "Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations. And I can't defend what is alleged. But the President is entitled to his day in court.

"...After years of politicization, it's hard for me to believe that politics didn't play some role in this decision" to prosecute Trump. *Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Asked if he would still support Trump if he becomes the Republican presidential nominee and is convicted in the case, McConnell said: "I'm just simply not going to comment on the candidates." *Representative Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference

"Today is a dark day for our country as Joe Biden continues to fully weaponize the federal government against President Trump, his leading opponent for the White House in 2024." *Republican Senator Ted Cruz

"Looking at the indictment of Donald Trump, the double standard is a massive problem for the Department of Justice. Merrick Garland and Jack Smith have done nothing to address this." (Compiled by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)

