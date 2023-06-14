Left Menu

Nine killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in a fresh flare-up of violence in Manipur which has witnessed ethnic clashes

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:59 IST
Nine killed in fresh violence in Manipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in a fresh flare-up of violence in Manipur which has witnessed ethnic clashes.

Imphal East SP Shivkanta Singh said those injured in the incident have been provided medical treatment. "Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok. Those killed were all men. The post-mortem is being done. Treatment has also been provided to those injured," Singh told ANI.

Singh said that firing was heard in the area late on Tuesday night. Official sources said that the role of suspected militants in the killings is being probed.

They said the area in the jurisdiction of Imphal East has seen incidents of violence over the last two-three days. The Manipur government has extended the ban on the internet in the state till June 15 in view of the prevailing situation.

Union Home Minister visited Manipur for four days from May 29 and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state. He held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of various political parties, civil society, women and tribal groups and senior officials.

Shah had announced that a peace committee would be formed in the state. Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023