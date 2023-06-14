Putin to hold talks with Cuban PM in Moscow - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday with Cuba's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the Kremlin said.
Russia is seeking to bolster relations with Latin American, African and other non-Western countries at a time when the West is trying to isolate it to punish Moscow for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
