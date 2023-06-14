Centre pursuing vendetta politics: AAP on arrest of TN minister

The AAP on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate and accused the BJP-led Centre of pursuing "vendetta politics" to divert the public attention from the real issues such as unemployment and inflation. "This arrest is a part of the continued attack on India's Opposition, and it undermines the very foundation of our democracy, which thrives on the principles of justice, fairness, and the right to dissent," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with Balaji and all those leaders of the Opposition who have been victims of BJP's undemocratic targeting. The Aam Aadmi Party remains committed to upholding the values that define us as a democratic nation and will continue to monitor the situation closely," it added.

The ED arrested Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first minister in the M K Stalin-led government to face such action from a central agency.

Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, official sources said, even as the 48-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

"We strongly condemn the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister Thiru V Senthil Balaji by the ED. The manner in which Thiru Balaji was arrested despite his health condition is inhumane and raises serious concerns about the working methods of the ED,'' the AAP said.

"Our country is still grieving a devastating railway accident and demanding accountability. Amidst issues such as unemployment, inflation and alarming data breaches from CoWIN jeopardising our citizens' privacy and security, it is disconcerting that the government's priorities are misplaced," the party charged.

"Instead of focusing on resolving these challenges facing the nation, the BJP appears intent on diverting attention through its relentless pursuit of political vendetta," the AAP alleged.

The party said the politically motivated arrests undermine the democratic fabric of the country and erodes public trust in the impartiality of law enforcement agencies.

"Such actions weaken the very foundation of our democratic institutions and jeopardise India's image internationally," the AAP said, adding it is essential that the ''rule of law prevails over political expediency''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)