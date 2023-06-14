Left Menu

Swiss women stage 'feminist strike,' a scream for equality

Like many women across Switzerland on Wednesday, women's rights activist Françoise Nyffeler joined a crowd of demonstrators and screamed at the top of her lungs in unison with others as part of a "feminist strike" protesting gender inequality in one of the world's wealthiest countries. "We did it to symbolize our anger and our rage at waiting, waiting and waiting," she said surrounded by dozens of other women wearing purple who also chanted in central Geneva.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:40 IST
Swiss women stage 'feminist strike,' a scream for equality

Like many women across Switzerland on Wednesday, women's rights activist Françoise Nyffeler joined a crowd of demonstrators and screamed at the top of her lungs in unison with others as part of a "feminist strike" protesting gender inequality in one of the world's wealthiest countries.

"We did it to symbolize our anger and our rage at waiting, waiting and waiting," she said surrounded by dozens of other women wearing purple who also chanted in central Geneva. "The salary inequality continues, violence continues and... there are not at all enough measures to match the scale of what is happening."

Despite its high quality of life, Switzerland lags other developed economies in terms of women's pay and workplace equality. Swiss women earn roughly a fifth less than men, better than 30 years ago when it was about a third less, but worse than in 2000, according to government data.

Female demonstrators staging strikes and protests across the country on Wednesday called for equal pay, an end to violence against women and the LGBT community, and greater recognition of their often-unpaid work to care for family members. At 3:24 p.m., the time when women would technically begin working for free given wage discrimination, protesters began shouting at Geneva's Pleinpalais square - a collective cry that lasted about a minute.

"I was hoping that this voice, this scream, could be heard far enough for people to stop and know what is going on," said Geneva resident Vjollca Ahmeti. "It's a scandal that today, we still don't have the same salaries as men," added Karine, who resides in France but works in Geneva.

Many Swiss women hold an annual strike and protests on June 14, a day that marks the anniversary of a 1981 vote that enshrined the principle of equality in the constitution. (Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Aurora Ellis )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023