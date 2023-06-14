"Can't defeat CM Shivraj in...": Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that he can't defeat Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in dancing, singing and making fake promises but he can defeat him when it comes to speaking the truth. "I cannot defeat CM Chouhan in dancing, singing, making lies and announcements but I can defeat him in truth," Nath said while talking to the media persons at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office here.

He further criticised the announcement of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to provide Rs 3000 monthly aid to women under the Ladli Bahna Yojana and called it a mere theatrical act. "The people of the state know that the announcement to give Rs 3000 a month is a drama. We are announcing to give Rs 1500 and they (BJP-led state government) are talking to give Rs 3000. The public is understanding everything," Nath added.

He asserted that the public could see through the government's intentions and understand the reality behind such promises. Meanwhile reacting to the bulldozer action on the Ganga Jamna School in Damoh, the Congress leader said it was quite wrong to take bulldozer action without a probe. It was a matter of understanding for what purpose it was being done.

Nath also expressed his disapproval of the bulldozer action taken on Ganga Jamna School in Damoh without a proper investigation, emphasizing the need to understand the purpose behind it. Notably, Damoh's Ganga Jamna School hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media in which a few Hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing hijabs.

The police registered a case against the school administration under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295, 506 and Juvenile Justice Act. Damoh Municipal Council on June 11 also issued a notice to Ganga Jamna School manager Rashke Jahan, regarding the construction of a building on the premises of the school without permission. The municipal council also asked to submit the document concerned within three days otherwise action will be taken to remove the construction.

In addition, Nath responded to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's comment referring to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi as a "seasonal Hindu." Nath said, "When we worship, then why do they (BJP) get hurt? Even when I go to the temple, they get hurt, have only they taken the responsibility of the religion?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)