Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar summoned in defamation case filed by BJP

A special court on Wednesday issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar summoned in defamation case filed by BJP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court on Wednesday issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case. The case was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over advertisements released by the Congress before the recent Karnataka Assembly elections.

BJP secretary Keshava Prasad filed the case on May 9. Further details are awaited in the matter.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi lost his membership of the Lok Sabha after being convicted by the Surat's Sessions Court in a criminal defamation case. The case pertained to a remark Rahul made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as their surname?". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023