PM Modi thanks countries for support to resolution piloted by India in UN General Assembly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 09:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A resolution piloted by India to establish a new memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers has been adopted in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and thanked the countries that supported the initiative.

The resolution passed in the UNGA received a record 190 co-sponsorships, he said.

''Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly,'' the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

''The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support,'' he said.

