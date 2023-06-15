Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed happiness over the adoption of a resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall at the UN headquarters to honour fallen peacekeepers, and thanked the countries for their support to the initiative.

The UN General Assembly has adopted a draft resolution introduced by India to establish a memorial wall in the UN headquarters to honour fallen peacekeepers.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution titled 'Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers' on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly hall.

The resolution was co-sponsored by nearly 190 UN Member States and was adopted by consensus.

''Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly,'' the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

''The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support,'' he said. The resolution welcomed the initiative of Member States to establish at a suitable and prominent place at the United Nations headquarters in New York a memorial wall to honour the memory of fallen peacekeepers, giving due consideration to the modalities involved, including the recording of the names of those who have made the supreme sacrifice.

While introducing the resolution, Kamboj said the memorial wall will be a testimony to the importance that the UN bestows on peacekeeping.

The resolution was submitted by 18 countries, including Bangladesh, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)