PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 11:50 IST
'Nine years of gati and pragati': PM hails govt works in infrastructure sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government in the last nine years has nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled.

He said every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India.

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfGatiAndPragati' come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

''In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India,'' Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

