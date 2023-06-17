Left Menu

'Will contest from Azamgarh if party asks me to,' says SP leader Shivpal Yadav

SPs Shivpal Singh Yadav has said he is not averse to contesting from Azamgarh constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the party asks him to.The LS constituency was held by Samajwadi Party patriarch, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, in 2014, and later by party president Akhilesh Yadav in 2019.Interacting with reporters in Azamgarh on Friday, Shivpal said, It is for the national leadership to decide who will contest from Azamgarh.

PTI | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:35 IST
'Will contest from Azamgarh if party asks me to,' says SP leader Shivpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav has said he is not averse to contesting from Azamgarh constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the party asks him to.

The LS constituency was held by Samajwadi Party patriarch, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, in 2014, and later by party president Akhilesh Yadav in 2019.

Interacting with reporters in Azamgarh on Friday, Shivpal said, ''It is for the national leadership to decide who will contest from Azamgarh. But the decision of the party will be respected.'' Azamgarh is currently held by BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav. Dinesh Lal Yadav had defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav, a cousin of Akhilesh Yadav, in a 2022 by-election. Akhilesh Yadav had won from Azamgarh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections but vacated the seat after winning from Karhal assembly seat in 2022. SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, also Mulayam's brother, had defected from the party months before 2017 assembly elections and formed his own party — Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL). However, following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October last year Shivpal grew close to SP again.

He formally joined the party after the Mainpuri by-election in which campaigned for Dimple Yadav which led to her winning against the BJP candidate by a record margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023