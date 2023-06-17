Left Menu

"BJP is hyping Uniform Civil Code issue to win 2024 polls": Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, while talking to ANI said that the centre is bringing UCC not for uniformity but to come to power for the third time.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Photo/ANI).
Days after the Law Commission solicited views and ideas of people and recognised religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of using the topic of UCC to secure votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, while talking to ANI said that the centre is bringing UCC not for uniformity but to come to power for the third time.

"If discussions are held to introduce a law in the national interest with a pure heart, we will think about it. We might welcome it. But I think the Uniform Civil Code issue is not being raised to bring uniformity but to come to power for the third time. UCC's blueprint is not ready. So, I think BJP wants to hype this issue and win the 2024 elections. It is a clever party and it is not easy to understand," Acharya Pramod Krishnam while talking to ANI on Saturday. The 22nd Law Commission of India is among other things examining the Uniform Civil Code on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, officials said on Wednesday.

A Law Ministry release said on Wednesday that the 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the Uniform Civil Code, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice. It said since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.

As per the release, the Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views on the UCC. (ANI)

