Savarkar was social reformer, unfortunate that chapter on him was dropped from textbook: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was a social reformer and patriot, and it was unfortunate that chapters on him and RSS founder K B Hedgewar were being removed from school syllabus.The senior BJP leader was speaking at the launch of the book Veer Savarkar here.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-06-2023 03:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was a social reformer and patriot, and it was unfortunate that chapters on him and RSS founder K B Hedgewar were being removed from school syllabus.

The senior BJP leader was speaking at the launch of the book ''Veer Savarkar'' here. It was unfortunate that a person (Savarkar) and his family who gave everything for the country had to face insults, Gadkari said. Savarkar had said that Hindutva is all inclusive and free from casteism and communalism, the minister said.

''Savarkar was a social reformer, and he is a role model for us,'' he added.

Without naming anyone, he added that it was very unfortunate that Dr Hedgewar and Savarkar were being removed from school syllabus, and ''there is nothing as painful as this.'' The Congress government in Karnataka recently kicked up a row by removing chapters on Savarkar and Hedgewar from school textbooks.

Gadkari recalled that when a national leader with whom he enjoyed good relations criticized Savarkar, he told that leader that one should not criticize Savarkar without knowing about him. The leader was convinced and said he would not comment on Savarkar henceforth, Gadkari said. The Indian and Hindu culture propagated by Savarkar and Vivekananda was the same, the BJP leader said, adding that the young generation should be made aware of their ideology and also the sacrifices committed by Savarkar for the country.

