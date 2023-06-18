Left Menu

Labour set to get more seats in Scotland than SNP -Sunday Times poll

The opposition Labour Party will win more seats than the Scottish National Party in Scotland in the next general election according to a poll in the Sunday Times, boosting its chances of winning an outright majority across Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 01:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 01:20 IST
Labour set to get more seats in Scotland than SNP -Sunday Times poll

The opposition Labour Party will win more seats than the Scottish National Party in Scotland in the next general election according to a poll in the Sunday Times, boosting its chances of winning an outright majority across Britain. According to the Panelbase poll for The Sunday Times, the SNP would win just 21 of Scotland's seats in the British parliament, losing more than half of their current 45, while Labour would win 26, up from one now.

Support for the SNP, the pro-independence party which has dominated Scottish politics for most of the last two decades, has shrunk this year after former leader Nicola Sturgeon stood down. In a further blow, she was arrested last week as part of a police inquiry into the SNP's finances. She was released without charge the same day and denied any wrongdoing.

Winning just 21 British parliamentary seats would represent the SNP's poorest result for 13 years, the newspaper said. "Winning 20 in Scotland could be the difference between Labour achieving an outright majority in the Commons and a hung parliament," The Sunday Times said, referring to the House of Commons, the lower House of Parliament in London.

A general election in Britain is expected next year. Labour has a roughly 16-point lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservative party in opinion polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023