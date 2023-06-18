Left Menu

Retaining Senthil Balaji in Cabinet setting a 'bad example', says Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday kept up the attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin over the arrest of his Cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate, and said his continuing in the council of ministers is setting a bad example.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 13:12 IST
Retaining Senthil Balaji in Cabinet setting a 'bad example', says Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday kept up the attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin over the arrest of his Cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate, and said his continuing in the council of ministers is setting a ''bad example''. In the past, then DMK and AIADMK ministers were relieved from the respective cabinets led by the late M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa when they faced any cases, he said. Addressing reporters at Attur in the district, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly also took on the ruling DMK over the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility (NEET), saying it was notified during the Congress-led UPA regime, in which the Draividan party was a key constituent. His party has been consistent in opposing the central qualifying exam, he said. Responding to a question on Balaji continuing in the Cabinet, Palaniswami said it was ''laughable''. ''It is wrong to retain in the Cabinet someone who is arrested for corruption,'' he said. ''There is a political decency in Tamil Nadu and that should be respected. A minister has been arrested (by the ED) and is under custody... We see it as a bad example. People are expecting DMK President and Chief Minister Stalin to relieve Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet (to uphold) political decency,'' he added. Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was transport minister between 2011-15 in the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK Cabinet. The AIADMK has been demanding that Balaji, now a minister without portfolio, be removed from the Cabinet.

To a question, Palaniswami said AIADMK's chances were bright to win all 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023