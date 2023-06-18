Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh has turned into 'criminal state' under YSRCP rule: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh has turned into a criminal state under YSRCP regime, said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in an open letter to the people of the state on Sunday. Calling on the people of the state to join him to free it from this atrocious rule, the TDP chief said the time has come to question YSRCP government which is allegedly acting in a shameful manner.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:23 IST
Andhra Pradesh has turned into a ''criminal state'' under YSRCP regime, said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in an open letter to the people of the state on Sunday. He made these observations following a boy's immolation in Bapatla district, acid attack on a woman in Eluru and alleged attacks on Backward Classes, weaker sections and others in recent times, including the abduction of Visakhapatnam MP's kin. ''On feeling totally disturbed at the troubled life of the people of the state under the YSRCP rule. I'm writing this open letter to the public,'' said Naidu and added that there is no security for women, a press release said. He highlighted that the immolation of the boy was inhuman, shocking the entire state. Further, he noted that the kidnapping of Vizag Lok Sabha member M V V Satyanarayana's family members reflects the poor law and order situation in the southern state. The principal opposition leader questioned as to why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is tight-lipped over these incidents. Stating that the Chief Minister, who is responsible for law and order in the state, Naidu appealed to the masses to ponder over these incidents. Calling on the people of the state to join him to free it from this atrocious rule, the TDP chief said the time has come to question YSRCP government which is allegedly acting in a shameful manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

