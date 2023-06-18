Left Menu

Best wishes to Indian contingent: PM Modi on Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the Indian contingent at the Special Olympics World Games, saying ''we are proud of every athlete representing us at the games''.

''As the Special Olympics World Games commence in Berlin, my best wishes to the Indian contingent,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''We are proud of every athlete representing us at the games. May they shine brightly through their spirit, determination and resilience,'' he said.

