Keshav Prasad Maurya takes jibe at Akhilesh Yadav for PDA acronym

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying the term PDA he coined does not mean Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak.The PDA of SP Bahadur Shri Akhilesh Yadav does not mean backward classes, Dalits and minorities, but P stands for parivarvad dynasty, D stands for dangaaion ka sang company of rioters and A stands for Apraadh karne waale ko sanrakshan patronage to criminals.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying the term ''PDA'' he coined does not mean 'Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak'.

''The PDA of SP 'Bahadur' Shri Akhilesh Yadav does not mean backward classes, Dalits and minorities, but P stands for 'parivarvad' (dynasty), D stands for 'dangaaion ka sang' (company of rioters) and A stands for 'Apraadh karne waale ko sanrakshan' (patronage to criminals). This is their past, present and future,'' Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday.

A day earlier, Yadav had said the BJP-led NDA will be defeated in the next year's general elections by ''PDA'', which he defined as a combination of ''Pichhade (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)''.

Meanwhile, addressing a programme in Amethi to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Maurya launched a scathing attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying they never thought about the poor.

''The people of this (Nehru-Gandhi) family live in the palaces, but never gave houses to the poor. They have not understood the pain of the poor. The poor was made poorer, so that their politics could shine,'' he said. ''During the elections, the Congress and other parties will try to lure you,'' he told the gathering. ''But, your one vote will build (a house under) the PM Awas Yojana. If you vote for the BJP, you will get pucca houses like the grand Ram temple being built (in Ayodhya),'' he said.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Later speaking to reporters, Maurya said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP will win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, and the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom in Rae Bareli and Amethi.

''In 2024, lotus will bloom in Rae Bareli. Overall, with 350 MPs we will make Modi ji prime minister once again,'' Maurya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

