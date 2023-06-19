TMC MP Santanu Sen slams WB Guv CV Ananda Bose's decision to open 'Peace Room' in Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen on Sunday slammed West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's decision to open the 'Peace Room' in Bengal ahead of panchayat polls, said that after the announcement of elections, law and order situations come under the election commission, and questioned the authority of the governor in opening the "Peace Room". "Out of the 341 blocks in West Bengal, there are barely 3-4 blocks where such incidents occurred... After the announcement of elections, law and order come under the control of the Election Commission; neither the governor nor anyone else is above the law. In such a situation, whether the governor can do such a thing now or not is a big question. This 'Peace Room' is not required in West Bengal. He can't do this at the time of the elections," said TMC MP Santanu Sen on Sunday.

He further alleged that the governor has started acting as a spokesperson and representative of the BJP. It seems that gradually, this governor has started following his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and has started acting as a spokesperson and representative of the BJP," said TMC MP Santanu Sen on Sunday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Saturday came down heavily on West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, saying that "he is behaving like the BJP cadre." Commenting on the recent visits by the Governor to various places where violence broke out in the wake of the Panchayat polls, Kunal Ghosh said on Saturday, "We respect his position. But he is behaving like a BJP cadre. In this heat, he is roaming around wearing a black high-neck coat and getting himself clicked in pictures."

Continuing with his attack against the governor, Ghosh said, "He (Governor) is trying to give oxygen to the opposition. He is establishing what the BJP, CPM, TMC, and ISF are accusing us of. Three of our supporters were killed in the violence. He did not visit them. How is this balanced, then?" Rubbishing claims about large-scale pre-poll violence in Bengal, the TMC General Secretary said that some 'disturbance' took place in only three or four booths in the state.

"There are more than 61,000 booths in West Bengal. Some disturbance was reported in only three to four booths in the state, and that too was instigated by the opposition," he said. Attacking the opposition, Ghosh said, "We want the elections to be held peacefully on issues based on development. But they want to create scenes. They want to go to court, to the central government, and make political statements."

On the violence, Ghosh said that in Malda, the family revealed which party was responsible for the attack. He alleged that in Coochbehar, the BJP's Nisith Pramanik attacked the TMC workers. "In Malda, the family said which party was responsible. In Coochbehar, Nisith Pramanik attacked the TMC workers. This is because Nisith's voter base is being eroded, and he will lose. He is mad. He needs mental treatment. He had once said Subhash Chandra Bose's birthplace is in Sonarpur," Ghosh said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he was "deeply distressed" by the clashes that took place on the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat elections. This was after he paid a visit to violence-hit Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. (ANI)

