'Scam' in Chhattisgarh public service commission will be probed by CBI if BJP forms govt: Tejasvi Surya

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Monday said a CBI probe will be ordered in the alleged scam in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission if the saffron party returns to power after Assembly polls later this year.

He alleged Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has become a "collection master" in liquor, coal, and PSC scams.

He claimed the state government has turned the examination body into a money collection company.

Surya, who is the national president of BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was in Raipur where a protest was organised to gherao the official residence of the chief minister.

He and other workers of BJYM were stopped by the police at a barricade placed at Kali Mandir Chowk and detained. They were released later.

"Last time, I had said Bhupesh Baghel ji is not a chief minister anymore but has become an ATM of Sonia Gandhi. My months-old statement has been proved right now as the CM has been showing his capability as a collection master in liquor scam, coal scam and PSC scam in the state," the Bangalore South MP alleged while addressing protesters.

He said public service commissions in states are known for the transparent selection process.

''But going by the selection of candidates in the last 3-4 years, I can say the Chhattisgarh PSC is the worst and most corrupt commission in the country,'' he added.

Irregularities and corruption in CGPSC show the commission raj of the collection master, Surya said while targeting Baghel.

The CGPSC examination 2021 process was completed in three years. The prelim exam was held in 2021 and the main exam in 2022 while the result of the interview was released this year. It shows how the scandal has happened, he claimed.

Questioning the selection of some candidates from the families of government officials and leaders of the ruling Congress, Surya alleged CGPSC's chairman Taman Singh Sonwani's adopted son secured 7th rank in the PSC 2021 examination (the result of which was declared last month).

''The name of Sowani's son was mentioned fully with the title in the prelims and the mains examinations but in the result sheet his name was written without a title,'' Surya alleged.

Citing the names of some candidates, the BJP leader said they belong to families of Congress leaders and have cleared the exam.

''When youths ask the chief minister about the PSC scam he says is it a crime to be a son of politicians and bureaucrats. I wanted to say that it is not a crime to be the son of politicians and officials but in Baghel's government it is a crime not to be the son of politicians and bureaucrats,'' he added.

Under Baghel's watch, the public service commission has been working like a ''money collection company, Surya alleged.

''If BJP is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, the alleged PSC scam that happened during the last three years will be probed by the CBI. Those who are directly or indirectly linked to the alleged scam and the candidates who were selected through a wrong process will be put behind bars,'' the BJYM president said.

He promised that scandal-ridden exams will be cancelled and held afresh, exams will be video recorded, and a transparent examination system will be put in place.

Raipur police deployed a posse of personnel and placed barricades at several places on roads leading to Baghel's residence to stop protestors.

