Mexico president to sign agreement with tortilla makers promoting non-GMO white corn
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:54 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he would sign an agreement this week with tortilla makers that ensures they only use non-GMO white corn.
Lopez Obrador added that the agreement will include tariffs on imported white corn to promote the purchase from domestic producers.
