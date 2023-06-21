Left Menu

Former Kerala minister M A Kuttappan no more

Updated: 21-06-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:38 IST
Senior Congress leader and former minister M A Kuttappan died at a private hospital here following an illness on Tuesday night, party sources said. He was 76.

Kuttappan is survived by his wife and two children.

A multiple-time MLA, Kuttappan had served as minister for Welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the A K Antony ministry in 2001.

During his long political career, he also served as a general secretary and executive committee member of the KPCC, a senate member of the Calicut University, and Railway Recruitment Board member.

Hailing from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, Kuttappan was an MBBS graduate and a practising medical doctor.

He quit his medical profession to embark on a career in politics after being attracted to the principles of the Congress.

After joining the party in 1978, he represented Wandoor, Chelakkara and Njarakkal constituencies in the state Assembly during various years.

He withdrew from active politics some years ago due to health reasons, Congress sources added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan was among those who condoled the senior politician's death.

