Left Menu

Biden's 'dictator' comment on Xi seriously violates China's political dignity - Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:04 IST
Biden's 'dictator' comment on Xi seriously violates China's political dignity - Chinese foreign ministry
US President Joe Biden. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S president Joe Biden calling Chinese president a "dictator" seriously violated china's political dignity and amounted to public political provocation, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at the regular news conference.

Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California on Tuesday, a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023