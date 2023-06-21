Take 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam' initiative seriously: AP CM Jagan to party cadres

YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday exhorted his party leaders and cadres to take the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam' (governance at doorstep) programme seriously and solve people's problems. At a workshop to review the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam' programme, Reddy also informed the party ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party functionaries about the modalities of the forthcoming programme 'Jagananna Suraksha' beginning on June 23, which will be followed by 'Why AP Needs Jagan' programme.

"Crores of poor people are dependent on the welfare programmes being implemented by the government and the cadre would take the party much closer to the hearts of the people by playing a proactive role in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam," the CM said in a release. Asserting that 92 percent of the rural population and 84 percent urban population in the state benefited from the welfare programmes, he said the party cadre should be well prepared to counter the malicious propaganda of opposition parties against the YSRCP government.

Cautioning YSRCP lawmakers that performance alone will be the benchmark for issuing tickets to contest the coming assembly polls, Reddy advised them to intensify their interaction with the masses as it will help improve their political image.

He also suggested to them to solve people's problems through the governance at doorstep initiative.

Elaborating on Jagananna Suraksha programme, the CM said it complements the existing programmes by dispatching volunteers and local secretariat staff to people's houses to check for unresolved issues to be solved by mandal and municipal level officials. Further, district collectors and other official teams would visit the villages every week. Under 'Why AP needs Jagananna' programme, Reddy said people will be explained about the 'revolutionary changes' brought about in the last four years during this regime and the necessity for YSRCP's reign to continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)