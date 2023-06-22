India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF: PM Modi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event here highlighted the various initiatives taken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship.He was attending the Skilling For Future event organised by the National Science Foundation NSF, and his visit to the organisation at Alexandria, Virginia, was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 02:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event here highlighted the various initiatives taken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship.

He was attending the Skilling For Future event organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF), and his visit to the organisation at Alexandria, Virginia, was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.

''I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event,'' Modi said.

The Skilling For Future event was organised to highlight the US and India's shared priorities around education and workforce.

''PM @narendramodi and @FLOTUS @DrBiden participated in a unique event focused on promoting vocational education and skill development among youth. PM and @FLOTUS discussed collaborative efforts aimed at creating workforce for the future. PM highlighted various initiatives undertaken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with pictures of the programme.

The NSF is headed by Indian American Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan. In the last year or so, several Indian Cabinet Ministers have visited its headquarters in Virginia. Prominent among them are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The NSF is an independent agency of the US government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

In his departure statement, Modi had said this ''special invitation'' from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a State Visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

