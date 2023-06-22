India emerged as bright spot in world economy: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said India has emerged as a bright spot in the world economy when many countries are facing recession. The country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed development on all fronts during the past nine years and occupies centre stage at global platform, the BJP chief said while addressing a public rally at Jhanda ground here. He made a scathing attack on the Congress, saying when world leaders and CEOs were lauding Modi for his outlook and performance, it was saddening to note that the party compared him with a snake, scorpion, and tea-seller. ''When our Prime Minister speaks, the world listens. Yesterday was a historic day as on June 21 the Prime Minister led celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on International Yoga Day. It is the PM who is responsible for taking Yoga to the international level. Yesterday he was meeting top CEOs of the world. Elon Musk (Tesla CEO ) said he was Modi's fan. ''Nobel Prize winner Paul Romer said he (Modi) has made Aadhaar India's growth Aadhaar...He had gone to Australia and the Australian PM said Modi is the boss, some say he is a global leader, and some describe him as a reformer in chief. Some say he is a great patriot. The world is praising Modi but I am sad to say that the Congress does not like the praise of PM and India,'' Nadda said. Pointing out that there was an economic slowdown in the US, Europe, and Australia, Nadda said, even in that scenario India was standing very strong on the economic front. ''Morgan Stanley says India has a very strong economy...India is the bright spot on the economic horizon of the world...In 2014 India was the 10th largest economy in the world but now it has become the 5th largest economy. It is the second in steel manufacturing. In the automobile sector, India has overtaken Japan and has become the third largest automobile market in the world,'' he said. In 2014, 90 per cent of mobile sets used to come from outside the country but now 97 per cent of mobiles are being made here, and even Apple would manufacture them here. Highlighting the Centre's achievements in infrastructure building, Nadda said, ''Rs 18 lakh crore has been spent on augmenting infrastructure in the past nine years and 29 km of national highways are being constructed daily compared to just 14.3 km during UPA rule. ''Average rail tracks being laid at present is 14.3 km daily and Modi had added 74 new airports in nine years." The Prime Minister, he said, has changed the fortune of the poor, Dalits, farmers, women, and youth of the nation while 5G stands for growth, good governance, goodwill, guarantee to deliver, and 'garib kalyan' (welfare of the poor). ''Bangladeshi and Rohingyas are exploiting tribal sisters of Santhal Pargana,'' Nadda said mentioning names of two victims - one of whom was allegedly burnt alive and another cut into pieces. He also alleged that the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand is ''deep in corruption'' and law and order has ''crumbled'' in the state, he said. ''The government here is deep rooted in corruption, involved in appeasement and law and order machinery has collapsed in Jharkhand. Those breaking laws are being protected by the government,'' the BJP chief said urging people to oust such a government. ''This government is all about land scams and the biggest land scam has taken place under them. ...Illegal mining scam is in Jharkhand,'' Nadda said. The Congress, he said, is "not able to digest" Modi's popularity and ''Those who are not working for development are getting frustrated. Will leave no effort to make India a developed nation in Amrit Kaal.'' Nadda visited Jharkhand as part of the party's mass outreach programme on the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre. The BJP launched the nationwide campaign last month during which its leaders, including ministers and parliamentarians, are reaching out to people, including distinguished personalities, seeking their support for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, saying "polls are more important for the BJP as its president is on an election tour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is abroad at the time when Manipur is burning. ''Nadda should have visited Manipur on humanitarian grounds before making plans for the Jharkhand rally,'' the party said in a statement here. Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been continuing for more than a month now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)