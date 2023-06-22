Left Menu

Hindutva has become parochial under Modi rule, quackery, charlatanry gaining importance: Sena (UBT)

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:00 IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said Hindutva has become parochial under the Narendra Modi regime and quackery as well as charlatanry were gaining importance in the country.

In an editorial in mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party also alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), had gained control over research, scientific and technical institutes in the country and had installed its people.

When science is replaced by religious fanaticism, then it leads to fascist rule, the editorial further claimed.

It said the BJP has created an army of blind followers (andh bhakt) which has no link with science, research and modernity.

''Hindu religion is not parochial, but under Modi's rule Hindutva has become very parochial," the party claimed.

Hinduism is the only religion that has congruence with science, it added.

''Ever since the Modi government came to power, quackery and charlatanry is gaining importance in the country," the party added.

Under Modi's rule, ''andh bhakts" do not agree with Hindutva odeologue late V D Savarkar but they want to use his name for political purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

