Hindutva has become parochial under Modi rule, quackery, charlatanry gaining importance: Sena (UBT)
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said Hindutva has become parochial under the Narendra Modi regime and quackery as well as charlatanry were gaining importance in the country.
In an editorial in mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party also alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), had gained control over research, scientific and technical institutes in the country and had installed its people.
When science is replaced by religious fanaticism, then it leads to fascist rule, the editorial further claimed.
It said the BJP has created an army of blind followers (andh bhakt) which has no link with science, research and modernity.
''Hindu religion is not parochial, but under Modi's rule Hindutva has become very parochial," the party claimed.
Hinduism is the only religion that has congruence with science, it added.
''Ever since the Modi government came to power, quackery and charlatanry is gaining importance in the country," the party added.
Under Modi's rule, ''andh bhakts" do not agree with Hindutva odeologue late V D Savarkar but they want to use his name for political purposes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Hindutva
- Saamana
- The Shiv Sena
- Narendra Modi
- Hindu
- Savarkar
- Bharatiya Janta Party
ALSO READ
BJP digging up long dead Aurangzeb as evoking Bajrang Bali failed in Karnataka, claims Shiv Sena (UBT) in Saamana
Indian-American LGBTQ members urge PM Narendra Modi to support equal rights of LGBTQ community in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit US and Egypt from June 20 to 25: MEA.
Delighted that resolution to establish new memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers adopted in UN General Assembly: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi urges G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to discuss how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security.