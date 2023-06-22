Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:10 IST
Nitish calls on Kejriwal, other AAP leaders
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday called on his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, who are here to attend a crucial opposition meeting.

Kumar, the JD(U) supreme leader, drove to the city hotel where Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party founder, is putting up with other AAP colleagues.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha shared pictures, on Twitter, of the meeting that took place shortly after the visitors returned from Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, a Sikh shrine built at the site where Guru Gobind Singh was born.

Meanwhile, Kumar, who is in his 70s, seemed busy playing the perfect host as he travelled around the city meeting visitors like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar.

Other attendees like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren and Farooq Abdullah are expected to arrive Friday morning for the meeting to be held at Kumar's residence around noon.

