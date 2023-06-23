Left Menu

"Iss baaraat ka dulha kon hai?" BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Opposition leaders

"Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, pr is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is decorating the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling themselves a PM contender," he said.

"Iss baaraat ka dulha kon hai?" BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Opposition leaders
As political leaders arrived in Bihar's Patna for the mega Opposition meeting on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked who would be the Prime Ministerial candidate from the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, pr is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is preparing the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling themselves a PM contender," he said.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, taking a jibe at the opposition leaders BJP MP Sushil Modi said, Ye Jo Baraat Lagi Hai, Usme Sabhi Dulhe Hain, Baraati Koi Nahi hai (This is a wedding procession in which everyone is a groom, but there are no guests).

He pointed out that Nitish Kumar had organized an event where everyone seemed to be "projecting themselves as contenders" He said that Nitish Kumar has organized such an event in which everyone is a contender.

"Nitish Ji Ne Aisi Baraat Lagaai Hai, Jisme Sab Dulhe hain. Everyone is busy making others accept their conditions. Kejriwal has threatened that he would not attend the meeting until the Congress announced cooperation on the ordinance issue. It is possible that some consensus has also been reached," Modi said. Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

